A storm arriving on Thursday could bring rain to the Bay Area and to Stockton and Modesto. Some light precipitation could fall tonight in the Bay Area Wednesday night and in Stockton and Modesto on Thursday.

Heavier precipitation is expected on Friday, along with strong winds, making mountain travel difficult. By Sunday night when the storm subsides, we’re expecting precipitation totals of over two inches of rain in the valley, up to four inches of rain in the foothills, and 24-36 inches of snow in the Sierra.

Up to three inches of rain could fall near Chico and Paradise this week, making mudslides possible in the burn scar areas.

Periods of rain and mountain snow will continue through early next week.