MODESTO (CBS13) – A small plane has crashed at Modesto Airport, according to reports.

The owner of the single-engine Beech V35B was reportedly working on the plane when the engine suddenly engaged and taxied away, hitting a car and a fence.

A pair of pilots working on a plane propeller at #Modesto Airport tell police it suddenly took off at around 40mph; clipping a parked car before heading towards Mitchell Rd. Luckily this fence stopped it from going into traffic. I'll have a live report on @CBSSacramento at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/b5aB5VHaJ3 — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) January 30, 2019

The plane is registered to Doncam Consulting, LLC in Modesto, according to the FAA database.

The plane suffered extensive damage in the incident.

No one was injured.