SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento is redesigning the Old Sacramento Waterfront and it’s asking kids to submit their ideas.

The Waterfront Idea Makers is open to children ages 5-18. Participants are asked to draw (on paper or digitally) their ideas for activities, events, adventures, or buildings. Winners can get up to $100.

There are several different categories:

Under 5 years old

6 – 7 years old

8 – 9 years old

10 – 11 years old

12 – 13 years old

14 – 18 years old

Classroom Submission – (K-8th Grade)

Classroom Submission – (High School)

Children’s Organizations

In December Sacramento started accepting submissions from all ages for new businesses, playgrounds, and more. Those submissions are being accepted online . Officials may choose and possibly build the most popular idea. Winning ideas may get up to $6,000 in prize money. You can submit your ideas for the new Waterfront here.

Submissions for both the kids and all ages competitions are due March 11, 2019.

In addition to the ideas submitted by the public, the city is deciding between several design firms to build new businesses in the Old Sacramento Waterfront area.