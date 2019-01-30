BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – A Butte County couple who returned to their home after the Camp Fire got a double dose of good news.

Not only had the family’s five llamas made it through the fire safely, but one of them was pregnant!’

She gave birth last month to a baby that the couple named Phoenix Hope. Her owners say the baby llama will be used as a therapy animal at a nearby health facility.

“We decided that since she connects with people so well, what a wonderful thing it would be for her to become a therapy llama.”

The couple says that caring for the llamas has been a form of therapy for them as well.