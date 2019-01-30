Young casual man with laptop outdoors. Male student preparing for exams with computer and books in the park. Education and entering the university concept, crop, copy space.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Community Colleges may need to start providing special parking for homeless students who live in their cars.

Assemblymember Marc Berman (D- Palo Alto) introduced AB 302 on Tuesday requiring campus administrators to “grant overnight access to those facilities (parking facilities) to any homeless student who is enrolled in coursework, has paid enrollment fees, and is in good standing with the community college, and would require the governing board of the community college district to determine a plan of action to implement this requirement.”

The current law already requires California Community Colleges to provide showers for homeless students in good standing.

In 2016 Governor Brown signed AB 801, known as the Success for Homeless Youth in Higher Education Act, into law. It gives priority enrollment for homeless and foster youth, and requires all California Community College and California State University campuses to have a Homeless and Foster Student Liaison in the financial aid office to assist homeless and foster students as they enroll and take classes. The bill also waives the California Community College enrollment fee for all homeless and foster youth.