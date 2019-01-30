ATLANTA (CBS SF / AP) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says San Diego is not an option for the Raiders next season, and that the hope is they will stay in the Bay Area for one more year.

The team is headed to Las Vegas for 2020, but litigation between the team and the city of Oakland has potentially left the Raiders without a home for next year.

At a news conference ahead of Super Bowl XLIII in Atlanta, Goodell said Raiders owner Mark Davis is taking the lead on the issue, but offered no specifics as to where the team might play.

“As far as timing, the key thing about timing is our schedule. We need to make a schedule, obviously, for the 2019 season. And the sooner the better for us,” the commissioner said.

Several locations in the Bay Area have been floated as potential alternative homes if no resolution is reached in Oakland, including the recently renamed Oracle Park in San Francisco and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. London has even surfaced as a possible home.

