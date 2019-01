STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking people to avoid the area after a car crash took out a signal light and power pole in Stockton Tuesday morning.

The scene is near Filbert and Main streets.

#TrafficAlert – Please avoid the area at Filbert St/Main St as a vehicle collided with a traffic signal pole, a power pole & a vehicle. There is also a power outage due to the collision. pic.twitter.com/W5gvZFj1Iv — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 29, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but the car ended up on its side.

Both a power pole and traffic signal were taken out, cutting power to the immediate area.

More information to come.