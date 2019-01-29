iPhone FaceTime Bug Lets You Eavesdrop On Other PeopleA newly discovered bug in Apple's FaceTime software lets Apple users listen in on the people they are calling, and even see through their front-facing camera, without them picking-up the call.

Best Buy Employee Fired After Tackling Suspect Running From DeputiesBest Buy issued a statement Monday saying they would offer the employee his job back.

Stephon Clark’s Family Files $20M Federal Civil Lawsuit Against City Of SacramentoThe family of Stephon Clark has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that seeks $20 million from City of Sacramento.

Progressive Insurance To Hire More Than 350 People In Sacramento AreaProgressive Insurance announced Monday that they are expecting to hire more than 10,000 people in the coming year.

Man Finds Hand Grenade, Brings It To Taco BellA Taco Bell here was briefly closed after a man brought a World War II-era hand grenade to the eatery

Woman Freed After Being Trapped In Elevator For Three DaysA woman is in good condition after being trapped in a stuck elevator in a private residence while the owners were away for the weekend.

Fresh Nectarines Sold At Costco Being Recalled For Listeria ConcernsThousands of nectarines sold at Costco stores in California are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Woman Caught Driving 115 MPH in 35 MPH ZoneSnow and ice-covered roads didn't deter one Illinois driver from driving at dangerous speeds down an Illinois road Sunday night.

Luke Wilson Joins DC Universe’s ‘Stargirl’ SeriesThe DC Universe continues to stack the cast of its “Stargirl” TV series. Deadline reported Tuesday that Luke Wilson has joined the series.

Stockton Armed Robbery Leads To Multiple Attempted Murder ChargesPolice in Stockton were in the right place at the right time.