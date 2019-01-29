STOCKTON (CBS13) — The mother of Misty Holt-Singh is speaking out after someone destroyed the decorations at her daughter’s memorial bench over the weekend.

“They just really vandalized what I had brought out for Misty on Saturday,” her mother, Karen Farmer, said.

Farmer also discovered graffiti on the ground near the memorial bench. She is unsure how long ago it was tagged here.

“I couldn’t figure out what it was,” Farmer said.

Someone’s senseless act targeted a site that was created as a place for healing.

“It’s sacred,” Farmer said. “This is where my daughter’s life ended and it’s where she took her last breath.”

Farmer came back on Tuesday to return the decorations to their proper place. She also left a note and read it out loud.

“I put, ‘please do not destroy Misty’s things,’” Farmer said. “‘This is all I have of my daughter and it is very painful to see people be so hateful.’”

Farmer doesn’t know the intent of whoever did it. Was it malicious or mischievous?

“I just think it was somebody being hateful,” Farmer said.

Holt-Singh was killed nearly five years ago in a bank robbery that turned into a car chase and police shootout.

“I know that the community cares about Misty, or the bench wouldn’t be here,” Holt-Singh said.

Now, this mother is protecting her daughter ’s memory by putting back together what someone so callously tore apart.

“It hurts,” Farmer said.

Farmer has not filed a police report about the incident. She said she hopes that after she speaks about the pain this has caused her, whoever ripped up the decorations won’t do it again.