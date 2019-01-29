MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say a “reckless” driver injured three people in a Modesto parking lot Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the Beard Brook Park parking lot area, police said. A reckless driver reportedly hit two people while entering the parking lot area and hit a third person while leaving the lot.

Police said one person sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The two others had only minor injuries and were able to walk around and transport themselves to the hospital.

The suspect is in custody.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet released the identity of the suspect.