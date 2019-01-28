DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police confirmed Monday that Mario Roberto Rodas, the suspect in a sexual assault case from Friday, has been arrested.

Rodas was transported to the Yolo County Jail on unknown charges.

Police said officers responded to the 3000 block of Cowell Blvd. for a sexual assault investigation Friday and suspect 40-year-old Mario Roberto Rodas may have sexually assaulted a 10-year-old while the child was home alone.

Rodas left the scene before police arrived. He was also wanted in connection to multiple felony charges relating to the sexual assault.