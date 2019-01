Monday's Show Info (1/28/19)

Woman Caught Driving 115 MPH in 35 MPH ZoneSnow and ice-covered roads didn't deter one Illinois driver from driving at dangerous speeds down an Illinois road Sunday night.

Fresh Nectarines Sold At Costco Being Recalled For Listeria ConcernsThousands of nectarines sold at Costco stores in California are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Woman Freed After Being Trapped In Elevator For Three DaysA woman is in good condition after being trapped in a stuck elevator in a private residence while the owners were away for the weekend.

Caught on Camera: Bear Steals Package Off Of Front PorchA family upset about a porch pirate who stole a package off of their doorstep was shocked to find out the culprit behind the theft - a bear!

Police Call Ends Modesto High School DanceThe school's text alert system failed to notify parents.

Sunday's Show Info (1/27/19)

Candy Crime: Sacramento Counties File Complaint Against Candy Companies For 'Misleading Customers'Some California counties say customers are being ripped off when it comes to candy with boxes that look big but hold fewer sweets than expected.

Sacramento Kids Gets SlimyA few years ago it was an internet fad, now it's big business.

Stockton Armed Robbery Leads To Multiple Attempted Murder ChargesPolice in Stockton were in the right place at the right time.