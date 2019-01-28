PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A firefighter looks down as a the wall of a burning home falls next to him as the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Pacific Gas and Electric board of directors voted late Monday evening to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

PG&E said it would officially file at midnight Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, at a noisy meeting punctuated by protests, the California Public Utilities Commission in San Francisco voted to allow PG&E Co. to borrow up to $10 billion to pay for operations during its expected bankruptcy.

PG&E has said it plans to file its bankruptcy protection petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to enable it to continue operating while resolving a potential liability of up to $30 billion for Northern California wildfires.

The Chapter 11 process enables a company to freeze its debts and continue functioning while developing a financial reorganization plan.

