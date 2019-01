Monday's Show Info (1/28/19)

Wolf's Guenon Died Suddenly At Sacramento ZooThe Sacramento Zoo is mourning the sudden death of Rori, a one-year-old Wolf's guenon that died last week.

Luke Wilson Joins DC Universe’s ‘Stargirl’ SeriesThe DC Universe continues to stack the cast of its “Stargirl” TV series. Deadline reported Tuesday that Luke Wilson has joined the series.

Pregnant Single Mother's Car Wrecked In Police Chase CrashA police chase ended in a crash into four neighbors' cars early Friday morning.

Stockton and Auburn Kmart Stores Closing In March, Liquidation Sales Start In Two WeeksThe Kmart on East Mariposa Road in Stockton and Bell Road in Auburn are two of 80 stores owned by Sears Holding Corp. that will close by the end of March. Liquidation sales will reportedly start in two weeks.

Sunday's Show Info (1/27/19)

A Well-written Letter And $25 Could Win You A $1.7 Million Mansion In CanadaWhat do you do if your home isn't selling like you thought it would?

Residents Frustrated At Lack Of Response About Injured Ducks And GeeseSomething is afoul at Ellis Lake. Residents are reporting injured ducks and geese and are frustrated with the response they are getting from officials.

Apps And Pics Slowing Down Your Devices? Time For A Digital DeclutterIf you are one of the many who have a mountain of unread emails, too many apps, and devices you can barely navigate your way through, digital experts have some advice for you.

Man Who Rammed Police Station Gate With Vehicle, Slashed Police K-9 Sentenced To 88 Years In PrisonA man who rammed his vehicle into the gate at a Sacramento Police Department station and slashed a police K-9 with a razor blade, has been sentenced to 88 years and four months to life in prison.