OCALA, Fl. (CBS News) — A Taco Bell here was briefly closed after a man brought a World War II-era hand grenade to the eatery, CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV reports. He discovered it Saturday while using a magnet to search for items in some water in neighboring Ocklawaha, according to Ocala police.

