TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A sheriff’s office investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in a remote area of Tuolumne County last week.

On Friday evening, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received word that a man’s body had been found in a remote area between Jamestown and Sonora. Deputies responding to the report searched the area, but were unable to find the man because it was getting dark, according to a statement from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, a larger number of deputies went to the spot and were able to find the man’s body in a wooded area south of Gibbs Tower, say authorities.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.