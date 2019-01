RENO, NV (CBS13) – A family upset about a porch pirate who stole a package off of their doorstep was shocked to find out the culprit behind the theft – a bear!

The Reno family’s Ring camera recorded the bear coming up to the festive front porch and sniffing around. The bear then notices the package and gives it a nudge with his nose before grabbing it with his mouth and running away.

The family didn’t say if the package contained honey!