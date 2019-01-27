SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wheelchair rugby is in Sacramento this weekend, as a local team paves its road to the nationals.

Five teams went head to head today in the tournament at Sac State.

The game is played with a volleyball on a basketball court. It’s four on four, fast, physical, and full contact from chair to chair. Players must bounce the ball or pass it every ten seconds.

“It’s amazing we actually have 43 teams in the United States,” said Coach Chris Cook of the High Five Sierra Storm. “I believe there are 40 countries now playing this sport and there have been 5 or 6 Olympics involved in wheelchair rugby.”

Local team, The Sierra Storm is preparing for the postseason. The national championships will be held in Chicago.