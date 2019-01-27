Sunday's Show Info (1/27/19)

Saturday's Show Info (1/26/19)

Rocklin Teacher Who Questioned School Shooting Protest Is Running For PresidentThe Rocklin teacher who made national headlines for questioning a student gun control walkout, is running for President of the United States.

Woman Crochets Blankets For The Homeless In SacramentoThe Sacramento Police Department shared the story of a woman who crocheted warm blankets for the homeless and emailed dispatchers looking for help.

Residents Frustrated At Lack Of Response About Injured Ducks And GeeseSomething is afoul at Ellis Lake. Residents are reporting injured ducks and geese and are frustrated with the response they are getting from officials.

80-Year-Old Survives Night Stranded In Sierra SnowstormAs darkness set in, he called the sheriff’s department for help, and saw his cell phone was nearly dead.

'I Thought To Myself, I’m Going To Die;' Teen Couple Survives Getting Stuck In Heavy Sierra SnowIt’s a trip the young couple has taken before, only this time, things took a dramatic turn.

Pregnant Single Mother's Car Wrecked In Police Chase CrashA police chase ended in a crash into four neighbors' cars early Friday morning.

Mail Truck Bursts Into Flames While Driving Up Icy Hill

No Sweethearts For Your Sweetie This Valentine’s DayAre you planning to send some Sweethearts to your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Sorry, not this year.