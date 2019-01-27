Pretty Sweet Cakes & Desserts
350 Palladio Parkway, Suite 1935
Folsom
916.805.5165
https://prettysweet.co/

The Women of Sacramento
@womenofsac
https://womenofsac.com

THE FACIAL BAR BY NIRVANA
3025 McHenry Ave STE A, Modesto
nirvanafaceandbody.com

MON 9AM-6PM
TUE-FRI 8AM-8PM
SAT 8AM-5PM

BBFIT At The Brewery
https://www.facebook.com/events/959991484198350/

International Wedding Festival
Modesto Centre Plaza
1000 L St, Modesto, California 95354
Sunday, January 27th at 11am-4pm

International Wedding Festival
10:00am | Event Entrance (10th & K Street Park Plaza)
Pre-registration & I DO CREW Registration

11:00am | Event Entrance (10th & K Street Park Plaza)
Doors Open* *Everyone check in on your phones

1:00pm | The Wedding Planning Series with Jill Stein, Deborah Moody, Gwen Hellbush, and Sylvia Young. Learn what you need to know to plan the perfect day from wedding planning experts.

2:45pm | Harvest Hall Main Stage
I DO CREW Competition

3:00pm | Harvest Hall Main Stage
KHOP & International Wedding Festival $20K Wedding Competition

3:15pm | Harvest Hall Main Stage
Our Wedding Party Fashion Show

4:00pm | Doors Close

https://www.facebook.com/events/217075805525068/

The Mason Bar Company
Instagram, Facebook & Pinterest: @themasonbarcompany
http://www.themasonbarcompany.com

Bianca Jade
Mizzfit.com

Yarbrough’s Catering
http://www.yarbroughscatering.com
916-470-6314
@yarbroughscatering

2019 Quinceanera Expo Sacramento
McClellan Conference Center
5411 Luce Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95652
Event time 12pm to 5pm
Cost $10 at the door
http://www.quinceaneraexpoevents.com

K-12 Recycle Challenge Competition
Starts February 1, Schools have until January 31 to register
Statewide
Free
https://greencaschools.org/

