STOCKTON (CBS13) — Four people are off the street in Stockton, accused of attempted homicide.

Officers were near the intersection of Grant and Worth streets yesterday afternoon when they heard gunshots.

They say when they checked the area, four people took off running.

Officers chased and detained the men, also recovering a handgun.

They determined the men were trying to rob someone nearby when they fired at him, missing.

Arrested and charged with attempted homicide, robbery, and weapons charges are: