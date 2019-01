FOLSOM (CBS13) — Holocaust survivor Leon Malmed will speak on Thursday, January 31st at Folsom Lake College.

Mr. Malmed will share how he was separated from his parents at the age of five and managed to evade Nazi capture for years.

ALSO: Jewish Community Bands Together To Remember Shooting Victims

In 1964, Mr. Malmed immigrated to the United States living in New York and Silicon Valley.

For more information, including tickets, visit www.jewishfolsom.org.