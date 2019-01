MODESTO (CBS13) — A gun scare brought a tense end to the winter formal dance at Enochs High School in Modesto.

Police swarmed the dance last night after a student reported seeing someone who may have had a gun.

The call turned out to be a false alarm, although police did arrest one person on unrelated charges.

The school said its automated alert texting system failed to notify parents, but it will be fixed as soon as possible.