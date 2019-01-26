Candy Crime: Sacramento Counties File Complaint Against Candy Companies For 'Misleading Customers'Some California counties say customers are being ripped off when it comes to candy with boxes that look big but hold fewer sweets than expected.

Pregnant Single Mother's Car Wrecked In Police Chase CrashA police chase ended in a crash into four neighbors' cars early Friday morning.

Residents Frustrated At Lack Of Response About Injured Ducks And GeeseSomething is afoul at Ellis Lake. Residents are reporting injured ducks and geese and are frustrated with the response they are getting from officials.

No Service Here: Emergency Roadside Call Boxes To Disappear From FreewaysDozens of roadside call boxes are being removed by the end of the year.

5 Former Professional Athletes Inducted Into Sacramento Sports Hall Of FameFive former professional athletes will be inducted into the 2019 Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

Apps And Pics Slowing Down Your Devices? Time For A Digital DeclutterIf you are one of the many who have a mountain of unread emails, too many apps, and devices you can barely navigate your way through, digital experts have some advice for you.

A Well-written Letter And $25 Could Win You A $1.7 Million Mansion In CanadaWhat do you do if your home isn't selling like you thought it would?

Ceres Native Cade Cowell, 15, Becomes One Of The Youngest Players In MLSA 15-year-old Ceres native has become one of the youngest players ever signed in Major League Soccer.

Officials Urging Cannabis Businesses To Beef Up Security After Increase In RobberiesSacramento City officials are urging cannabis businesses to review their security procedures as they've seen an increase in robberies in recent weeks.

Rocklin Teacher Who Questioned School Shooting Protest Is Running For PresidentThe Rocklin teacher who made national headlines for questioning a student gun control walkout, is running for President of the United States.