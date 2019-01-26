Winter Book Sale
Arthur F. Turner Community Library
1212 Merkley Ave., West Sacramento
Saturday, January 26th (9am-4pm)
Sunday, January 27th (10am-3pm)
Children’s Books $0.25
Hardcover Books $1.00
Paperback $0.50
Sunday: Books $4.00 a Bag
PBR Sacramento
Golden 1 Center
547 L Street, Sacramento, CA
Saturday & Sunday
http://www.pbr.com
Sacramento Slime Time
Four Points by Sheraton
4900 Duckhorn Drive, Sacramento, CA 95834
Jan 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm – 04:30 pm (Sat)
Early Access Doors 11am
Regular Doors Noon
General $25
Early Access $45
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-slime-time/
Polar Plunge “Freezin for a Reason”
01/26/2019. 8am jumping in the pool at 9am
Fruitridge aquatic center. 4000 Fruitridge Rd Sac Ca 95820
$20 to plunge or join the Raffle Prizes
https://helphopelive.org/campaign/3285/
https://www.facebook.com/PolarPlungeForNick/
45th Annual Pigbowl
Guns & Hoses Charity Football Game
CSUS – 6000 J. Street – Sacramento
Saturday, January 26th
Gates Open 11am – Kickoff at 1pm
General Admission $10
http://pigbowl.org/events/
https://www.facebook.com/events/523042658161386/
2019 MLB Jr. Home Run Derby
1801 Whitney Ranch Parkway
Rocklin, CA 95765
Saturday, January 26th – 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Central Valley Vintage Baseball
Laurel Creek Park
2986 Gulf Dr, Fairfield
First Pitch, 1pm
Cupcake decorating with Alicia Figliuolo
1/26/19
Sawyer’s Sweet Spot
528 Main Street Woodland
Cost-Free
All materials supplied by Sawyer’s S
https://www.facebook.com/events/921804691357561/
OLLIVV
Instagram @ollivvbrand
Help Bring A Tuk to Sacramento
Instagram: @capital_tuktuk
Phone: 916-562-2641
http://www.capitaltuktuk.com
Luxury African Safari with a Village and School Tour in Zambia
August 2019
Zambia, Africa
Cost Varies
http://www.AfricaHopeFund.org
TAP Into A Cold One Winter Brewfest
Saturday, January 26th 4-7pm
Palladio Parking Garage (310 Palladio Parkway, Folsom CA)
$55 Early bird and $40 General Admission
https://www.tapfolsom.com/