SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A first of its kind event in the capital city today, involving of all things slime.

A few years ago it was an internet fad, with kids making slime out of things like glue, and sharing it online.

Now it’s turned into a booming business, and brings social media fame for kids.

Today was Sacramento Slime Time, a first of its kind in the capital city, where slimy sensations from around the country are showing and selling their customized concoctions of glue, borax, water, and anything and everything else.

Kids in attendance are turning slime into serious dough There are over 11 million hashtags for slime on Instagram. And many young “slimers” are making thousands of dollars a month selling their stylized slimy goodness.