Rocklin Teacher Who Questioned School Shooting Protest Is Running For PresidentThe Rocklin teacher who made national headlines for questioning a student gun control walkout, is running for President of the United States.

San Diego Republican Assemblyman Brian Maienschein Switches Parties From GOP To DemocratThe Assembly now consists of 61 Democrats and 19 Republicans.

'I Thought To Myself, I’m Going To Die;' Teen Couple Survives Getting Stuck In Heavy Sierra SnowIt’s a trip the young couple has taken before, only this time, things took a dramatic turn.

Governor Gavin Newsom Says 'God No' To Run For PresidentThe new Democratic governor in the nation's most populous state is ruling out a challenge to President Donald Trump.

Walmart Drivers Getting A Big Raise To Nearly $90,000Drivers for the world's largest retailer will now average nearly $90.000 a year.

For The First Time In 35 Years, No Children Were Murdered In The City Of Sacramento Last YearOn average, 12 kids are murdered a year in all of Sacramento County, but having none in the city is not a surprise to those that have been working to curb juvenile crime.

No Service Here: Emergency Roadside Call Boxes To Disappear From FreewaysDozens of roadside call boxes are being removed by the end of the year.

Winners Of The 2019 Critics' Choice AwardsSee who won at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Friday's Show Info (1/25/19)

Wolf's Guenon Died Suddenly At Sacramento ZooThe Sacramento Zoo is mourning the sudden death of Rori, a one-year-old Wolf's guenon that died last week.