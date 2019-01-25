According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Midtown are hovering around $1,297, compared to a $1,221 one-bedroom median for Sacramento as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Midtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2330 Capitol Ave.

This studio , situated at 2330 Capitol Ave., is listed for $950/month for its 500 square feet of space.

The Art Deco-era building offers assigned parking and controlled-access entry. In the unit, expect to find carpet and plenty of closet space. Cats owners, take heed: your feline friends are welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

1725 26th St.

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1725 26th St., which, at 850 square feet, is going for $1,045/month.

In the lower-level unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, along with hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

2425 Capitol Ave.

Listed at $1,150/month, this studio is located at 2425 Capitol Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, an outdoor space and on-site laundry. The charming studio features a patio, carpet and ample natural lighting. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

