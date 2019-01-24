WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a new option for people needing low-cost healthcare in West Sacramento. A new comprehensive medical clinic is now open and CBS13 got an inside look.

It was a grand opening celebration for West Sacramento’s newest healthcare clinic. Elica’s two-story facility features 14 medical exam rooms on the ground floor and dental and behavioral health suites upstairs.

The clinic will serve about 1,000 patients a month.

Tatyana Bak, CEO of Elica Health Centers, said the patients are usually from immigrant communities, are on disability, or are elderly.

The center even has some high-tech translation tools to communicate with their clients. Community members hope the new clinic helps people who currently have limited access to healthcare.

Health care advocates also hope clinics like these help take the burden off of overcrowded hospital emergency rooms.