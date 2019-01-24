SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The world’s largest retailer says it’s focusing more and more on the men and women who move its products across the country.

Walmart says it’s implemented a new week-long driver orientation program for applicants and it’s giving all drivers a raise. The world’s largest employer says drivers will now average nearly $90,000 annually.

Walmart says it hired 1,400 new drivers in 2018 and will add hundreds more this year.

Applicants must have 30 months of experience in the past three years and a clean safety record.

If you’re interested in becoming a driver for Walmart, here’s a link to a job currently posted in West Sacramento.