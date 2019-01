No Sweethearts For Your Sweetie This Valentine’s DayAre you planning to send some Sweethearts to your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Sorry, not this year.

For The First Time In 35 Years, No Children Were Murdered In The City Of Sacramento Last YearOn average, 12 kids are murdered a year in all of Sacramento County, but having none in the city is not a surprise to those that have been working to curb juvenile crime.

Sacramento City School District Proposal Would Cut Summer Vacation Short This YearSacramento City Unified School District proposed a new academic calendar Wednesday, moving the first day of school back to two weeks.

Wolf's Gunenon Died Suddenly At Sacramento ZooThe Sacramento Zoo is mourning the sudden death of Rori, a one-year-old Wolf's guenon that died last week.

Man Who Rammed Police Station Gate With Vehicle, Slashed Police K-9 Sentenced To 88 Years In PrisonA man who rammed his vehicle into the gate at a Sacramento Police Department station and slashed a police K-9 with a razor blade, has been sentenced to 88 years and four months to life in prison.

Ceres Native Cade Cowell, 15, Becomes One Of The Youngest Players In MLSA 15-year-old Ceres native has become one of the youngest players ever signed in Major League Soccer.

Blood Test Could Detect Alzheimer’s Up To 16 Years Before Symptoms Begin, Study SaysA simple blood test could predict if a patient will develop Alzheimer's disease up to 16 years before symptoms begin, a new study finds.

Nearly 2,000 Federal Workers Have Applied For California Unemployment BenefitsNearly 2,000 federal employees have filed for California unemployment benefits since the partial government shutdown began December 22.

Drunk Uber Passenger: 'We're Gonna Die'; Battle Over Steering Wheel Caught On VideoAn drunk Uber passenger's wild ride was caught on dashcam, and now the driver is calling for him to be held accountable for nearly killing them.

California May Require Designated Lactation Rooms In All WorkplacesNew and renovated work buildings will need to include designated lactation rooms for all breastfeeding moms in California if a new bill becomes law.