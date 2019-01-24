BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Time is running out for fire victims to apply for federal help as they rebuild from the deadly Camp Fire.

That deadline is fast approaching as residents have one more week to apply for federal assistance.

This week FEMA opened a new disaster recovery center in Paradise to help homeowners. The new center is closer to where the fire started than the other locations, which will be more convenient for folks who have moved back home.

It’s the third center in Butte County offering residents state and federal resources. The Oroville and Chico locations also remain open.

Michelle Duke lost everything in the Camp Fire. She’s now staying with friends whose house is still standing in Paradise.

“It’s so convenient it’s much easier to come up a couple miles from where I’m staying to this center as opposed to going to Chico and it’s smaller so there’s less people, get in faster its great it’s just great,” said one resident.

FEMA spokesperson Jovanna Garcia says this new location helps bring services closer to Camp Fire survivors. Residents can also get help from state and local businesses at the new location.

The clock is ticking for residents to file their “right of entry forms” which are due February 28. Residents can drop off the completed forms at the recovery center on Ewald Court during operational hours. The forms authorize officials to enter properties and take away debris.

The deadline for survivors to register with FEMA is Jan. 31.