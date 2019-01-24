SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After serving his district for the last seven years as a Republican, California Assemblymember Brian Maienschein is switching parties.

Maienschein represents the 77th district, which encompasses parts of northeast San Diego.

He made the announcement today, saying he’s now a Democrat.

The switch furthers the Democratic supermajority in the California State Legislature. The Assembly now consists of 61 Democrats and 19 Republicans. The Senate is composed of 29 Democrats and 11 Republicans.

Assemply Speaker Anthony Rendon issued this statement following Maienschein’s announcement:

“I welcome the addition of Assemblymember Brian Maienschein to the Democratic Party. His legislation, his actions and his presence in the Assembly have always shown him to be a man committed to ideas for making California better, not to ideology that divides us. In particular, he has shown a passion for addressing homelessness since his arrival in this body. As Donald Trump continues to debilitate the Republican Party, Assembly Democrats will continue our work to make things better for Californians.”