STOCKTON (CBS13) – More than 6,000 stuffed teddy bears were thrown onto the Stockton Arena ice Saturday during the Heat’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

At 15:33 in the first period, the 6,633 fans threw the 6,019 stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes. Volunteers and players picked up all of the donated bears, which are being donated to The United Way of San Joaquin County.

In its 14 year history, 77,971 teddy bears have been “tossed” and donated to a number of charitable causes.