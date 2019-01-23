SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Unified School District proposed a new academic calendar Wednesday, moving the first day of school back to two weeks. If the proposal is approved, students in the district would have their summer cut short this year.

The current calendar has students’ summer break from June 13 to August 30. But the proposed new schedule, which would go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year, would start school on August 14, two weeks before the original start date.

In a message to the district community Wednesday, the district said the Board of Education has approved the proposed changes, but they are still “s subject to negotiations to the extent it impacts the work year of our employees.”

The district said the calendar adjustment is “critical” to address the needs of their students and families.

“For far too long, our students have missed out on summer enrichment and other opportunities because our schools start and end their school year so much later than surrounding school districts and community colleges,” the district said.

Additionally, the district said they believe the change will increase students’ attendance at the beginning of the year. In the past, they reportedly had students who missed class because of the first day’s proximity to Labor Day.