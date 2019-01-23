SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was found dead in his Sacramento apartment after PG&E found dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The 10-unit complex is on the 700 block of Lampasas Avenue.

Firefighters said PG&E workers were called to the complex and found a unit had levels at a level worth investigating. When PG&E checked the complex’s gas meters, they found one unit was spinning.

PG&E then shut off all the gas to the complex and advised the landlord to check out the unit in question. The landlord reportedly saw a man on the floor of the apartment from the window and PG&E called 911.

When Sacramento Firefighters arrived on the scene the occupant of the apartment was deceased.

Firefighters evacuated the complex to make sure no other units had dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and did airchecks.

The residents were let back into their apartments at 9 p.m.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. Officials have not said what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.