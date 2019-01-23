VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The K-9 officer that was injured in a police shooting last week was honored by the City of Vacaville Wednesday.

Vacaville Mayor Ron Rowlett presented a proclamation to Fairfield Police Department K-9 Cort and his handler, Officer Michael Pena, thanking them for their service during the recent shooting that took place on Alderwood Way where Cort was seriously injured.

38-year-old Nathaniel Holland died after a shooting involving police in that incident. Holland was suspected of stabbing two people at a burning home in Vacaville.

Mayor Rowlett proclaimed that Jan. 23 is officially K-9 Cort Day in Vacaville.

A few local businesses including Pawsh Place, Sweet Pea’s, and Visit Vacaville donated a variety of treats, chew toys and other comfort items for Cort.

The city said Cort immediately tore into a large rawhide chew toy during the presentation.

Cort is expected to be back on duty in a couple of weeks.