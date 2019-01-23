SAN JOSE (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Ceres native has become one of the youngest players ever signed in Major League Soccer.

The San Jose Earthquakes announced on Wednesday that they had signed Cade Cowell as a Homegrown Player. The teenager is a product of Quakes Academy, San Jose’s youth development team.

Three years ago, he was in the stands. Today, he's the youngest pro in club history. Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/hHvdbtPRhF — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) January 23, 2019

Cowell is only 15 years and 102 days old, making him the fourth-youngest player signed in MLS history. He’s also the youngest player signed in both Earthquakes and Bay Area professional sports history, the team says.

“Cade has a bright future ahead of him and it is up to him how far he will go,” said Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda in a statement.

Before his time at Quakes Academy, Cowell also played with Ballistic United and even earned a call up to both the U-16 and U-17 US national teams last year.

A forward striker, Cowell is rated a five-star prospect by TopDrawerSoccer.