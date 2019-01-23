SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: The Clemson Tigers celebrate after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi\'s Stadium on January 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide with a score of 44 to 16. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers will receive a $36 million refund from Santa Clara County after getting the tax on Levi’s Stadium cut in half.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the county assessment appeals board cut the property tax in a decision released Wednesday. The team will get a refund this year and its taxes will drop from $12 million a year to $6 million.

Spokesman Rahul Chandhok said the team accepts the decision.

But county Assessor Larry Stone calls it “shocking and unexpected” and says it will cost the school district millions.

The 49ers don’t own Levi’s Stadium, their Santa Clara home since 2014. They jointly operate it with the city.

The tax dispute involved how much benefit the team got from concerts and other non-football events at the stadium.

