YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) – California Highway Patrol crews staged a dramatic rescue of two hikers at Yosemite National Park who became trapped ahead of last week’s major storm.

According to the video posted on the Central Division Air Operations Facebook Page, the two hikers from England became lost as they attempted to hike from North Dome to Yosemite Valley on January 15th. Both men lost the trail in the snow and became trapped in a crevasse, and couldn’t continue due to a 2,000 foot vertical drop. They were also unable to turn around.

The hikers called 911 from a cellphone and spent the night exposed to temperatures below freezing.

