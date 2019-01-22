BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (CBS Local) — An Indiana woman who was forced at gunpoint to drive to an apartment complex outsmarted her captor by driving him to the police station instead, authorities said.

The 25-year-old victim ran into the lobby of the Bloomington Police Department early Sunday morning saying a man had been holding her at gunpoint.

“Good for her for watching her surroundings, realizing that she was passing the police department and having the courage to stop the vehicle, jump out and run,” Bloomington Police Lt. Ryan Pedigo told CBS affiliate WTTV.

Investigators said the victim knew the suspect, Travis Leon Moore, 36, since she was about 10 years old and they had recently connected on Facebook. She drove to Mississippi last week to pick Moore up and then returned to Bloomington, where they stayed at various hotels.

Things took a turn Saturday night when she returned to the hotel with a friend. The victim told police that Moore pointed a gun at the friend and told him to leave. Then as she tried to get away, he jumped into the car with her.

She told officers Moore then ordered her to drive to an apartment building on the south side of Bloomington. But as she passed the police department, she did a U-turn, stopped the car and ran into the lobby.

Police said Moore took off in the victim’s car, but officers soon tracked him down. Moore allegedly admitted to having a firearm earlier in the evening, but he had discarded it and police have not been able to locate it.

Moore faces charges of kidnapping, intimidation, vehicle theft, possession of a handgun without a license and driving while suspended.

Police said Moore was also wanted on firearms related charges from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and out of Louisiana.