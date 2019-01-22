Daily List: 3 Things Your Cat Wants To Tell You
https://www.rd.com/advice/pets/how-to-decode-your-cats-behavior/

SammyGs
shopsammygs@gmail.com
Etsy shop SammyGs
https://www.etsy.com/shop/sammygs

Falling Prices
6456 Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael
(916) 913-1379
https://fallingprices.com/

Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com

Special Menu Today to Benefit Natalie Corona Fund
Both Dos Coyotes Davis Locations
1411 W. Covell Boulevard
Davis, Ca 95616
And
2191 Cowell Blvd
Davis, Ca 95616

“100 Things to Do in Napa Valley Before You Die”
https://www.amazon.com/100-Things-Napa-Valley-Before/dp/1681060981

Cheese Central
11 N School St, Lodi
209.368.3033

PROGRESSIVE COOKING CLASS
209.368.3033 to Reserve
Chef Sara Blighton and Cindy Della Monica
Saturday, 1/26 5-9pm
$125 per person
cheesecentrallodi.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.