Monday's Show Info (1/21/19)

Sacramento Mayor Proposes $350,000 Budget For 10 Teen Hubs And Free Weekly EventsSacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Monday a new budget request to create "Teen Tech Hubs" and "Teen Hubs" to hold weekly events at 10 locations.

Discount Store In Carmichael Slashes Deals Daily, Draws Bargain HuntersGiven the overwhelming response in just the first week of opening, it's likely Falling Prices will expand into other areas and cities soon.

California's First Family Will Move Out Of Governor's Mansion To More 'Kid-Friendly' HomeThe family of six will move in a few months with their two dogs and a bunny rabbit.

80-Year-Old Fire Station Getting Much-Needed Repairs For Leaky RoofOne of the busiest and oldest fire stations in Modesto is starting to show it's age, forcing its firefighters to move out while it gets some much-needed repairs.

Monday's Show Info (11/14/19)

Sunday's Show Info (1/20/19)

Push To Extend Paid Parental Leave Gaining New MomentumGovernor Gavin Newsom's ambitious plan to push to extend paid parental leave may be gaining new momentum with legislation just introduced at the State Capitol.

Sacramento Weather: Blizzard Conditions Create Low Visibility, Dangerous Driving Conditions In SierraIt began as a calm winter afternoon in the Sierra at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and by 7 p.m. blizzard conditions started to brew.

Tuesday's Show Info (1/21/19)