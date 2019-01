Man Who Rammed Police Station Gate With Vehicle, Slashed Police K-9 Sentenced To 88 Years In PrisonA man who rammed his vehicle into the gate at a Sacramento Police Department station and slashed a police K-9 with a razor blade, has been sentenced to 88 years and four months to life in prison.

2 Shot On Power Inn Road At Jack In The BoxTwo victims were shot in the 6300 block of Elder Creek and Power Inn Road Monday night, police confirm.

‘Black Panther,’ Directed By Sac State Grad Ryan Coogler, Becomes 1st Superhero Movie Nominated For Best Picture OscarThe nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Mayor Proposes $350,000 Budget For 10 Teen Hubs And Free Weekly EventsSacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Monday a new budget request to create "Teen Tech Hubs" and "Teen Hubs" to hold weekly events at 10 locations.

For The First Time In 35 Years, No Children Were Murdered In The City Of Sacramento Last YearOn average, 12 kids are murdered a year in all of Sacramento County, but having none in the city is not a surprise to those that have been working to curb juvenile crime.

Discount Store In Carmichael Slashes Deals Daily, Draws Bargain HuntersGiven the overwhelming response in just the first week of opening, it's likely Falling Prices will expand into other areas and cities soon.

Dave Matthews Band Coming To Golden 1 Center On September 7Dave Matthews Band announced Tuesday they will be playing in Sacramento in September as part of their 2019 North American Summer Tour.

Davis’ 2 Dos Coyotes Locations Donating All Sales On Tuesday To Officer Corona’s Memorial FundA Davis restaurant chain is donating all their sales on Tuesday to the memorial fund for slain officer Natalie Corona.

Dutch Bros. Raises $82K For Officer Corona Memorial FundDutch Bros. says they raised more than $82,000 for fallen Davis officer Natalie Corona.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?