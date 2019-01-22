SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new Kaiser Permanente medical center will be coming to the downtown Sacramento area.

The health care provider announced Tuesday that they have completed the purchase of approximately 18 acres at the Sacramento Railyards downtown. The land is located north of Railyards Boulevard and west of 5th Street.

This will be the third location the provider has established in downtown Sacramento. Currently, there is a Sports Medicine Center in the Golden 1 Center to care for Kings players and Kaiser members which opened in 2016.

The second location opened at the Downtown Commons Medical Offices on J Street last June.