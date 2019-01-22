DAVIS (CBS13) – Dutch Bros. says they raised more than $82,000 for fallen Davis officer Natalie Corona.

The money was raised last Thursday for the fallen officer’s memorial fund.

Officer Corona, shot and killed on duty Jan. 10, was a beloved regular customer at the Davis Dutch Bros. location.

The donations were collected from purchases at locations across the Sacramento region, with stores donating one dollar from each drink sold.

Officer Corona is survived by her mother, her father and three younger sisters.