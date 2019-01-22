DAVIS (CBS13) – A restaurant chain’s two Davis locations are donating all of Tuesday’s sales to the memorial fund for slain officer Natalie Corona.

Dos Coyotes Border Café’s two Davis locations are participating in the drive.

“Dine in, dine out, all the money will be going to the fund,” said Dos Coyotes’ executive chef Mark Casale.

Casale said they hope to raise about $25,000 for the fallen officer’s fund.

The small restaurant chain was founded in Davis 28 years ago by Bobby Coyote and has since expanded to 12 locations around the region.

The two Davis Dos Coyotes participating in the fund drive are located at 2191 Cowell Boulevard and 1411 W. Covell Boulevard. Both open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Another regional chain, Dutch Bros., also recently raised $82,000 towards Officer Corona’s memorial fund. She was a beloved regular customer at the Davis Dutch Bros. location.

Corona, 22, was only weeks into her job on the force when she was gunned down while responding to a vehicle collision. The suspected gunman, Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48, was not involved in the crash but rode up on a bicycle and opened fire on Corona without warning.