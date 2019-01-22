SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dave Matthews Band announced Tuesday they will be playing in Sacramento in September as part of their 2019 North American Summer Tour.

The tour includes a stop at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, September 7, according to a statement from Kings public relations.

On Thursday starting at 10 a.m., members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will get access to presale tickets at Warehouse.DaveMatthewsBand.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 22 at 10 a.m.

Dave Matthews Band released their latest album, Come Tomorrow, in 2018.

Here’s the full list of tour dates and locations:

02/15 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya

02/16 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya

02/17 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya

03/06 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

03/08 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

03/10 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

03/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live

03/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/20 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr Theatre

03/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

03/25 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar

03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

03/28 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle

03/30 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox

04/01 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

04/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

04/30 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

05/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz and Heritage Festival

05/07 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center

05/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/22 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/05 – Elkhorn, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/06 – Elkhorn, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/09 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

08/23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/24 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/27 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/30 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

08/31 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/01 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/04 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/06 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

09/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival