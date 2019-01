Discount Store In Carmichael Slashes Deals Daily, Draws Bargain HuntersGiven the overwhelming response in just the first week of opening, it's likely Falling Prices will expand into other areas and cities soon.

California's First Family Will Move Out Of Governor's Mansion To More 'Kid-Friendly' HomeThe family of six will move in a few months with their two dogs and a bunny rabbit.

Suspect Grazed By Bullet Detained Following Elk Grove Officer-Involved ShootingA man has been detained following an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove.

'Cool It': Rowdy Parents Blamed For 'Alarming Shortage' Of High School RefereesParents of high school athletes in Ohio are being told to "cool it" at their kid's games in an attempt to stem an "alarming shortage" of officials and referees.

Group Calls Photo Of Murdered Officer Waving Thin Blue Line Flag Insensitive And RacistThe picture which has been shared across the country, shows Officer Corona waving a Thin Blue Line Flag to honor fallen law enforcement, but some groups say the flag is insensitive to people of color, even racist.

‘Smallville’s’ Tom Welling Is A DadTom Welling, who played Clark Kent in Smallville, is officially a dad. The actor and his fiancée, Jessica Rose Lee, welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Jan 5.

8-Year-Old Compresses Dad's Gunshot Wound, Saving Life In Placer County Shooting SpreeA Placer County man is out of the hospital after a gunman took aim at him during a shooting spree Tuesday night.