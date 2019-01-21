SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews have removed the body of a man that was found in the McKinley Park pond Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 8 a.m. after someone reported seeing a body in the water.

The body was identified as that of a man, but no other details about him have been released.

At this point, Sacramento police say the incident is not a homicide investigation.

The woman who found the body says she also called police about a similar death in the pond back in 2015, now she wants city officials to step in.

Judy McClaver says the incident Monday morning prompted her to send yet another letter to city officials, including the mayor and park director.

Since the first death at the park in 2015, she says she’s been asking officials to do something to prevent people from falling into the pond.

McClaver says the pond is dangerous, even though police have said the 2015 death was also not suspicious.

CBS13 reached out to the mayor’s office and a spokesperson said they cannot comment on the incident, but that the park was restored in 2017 and that “all relevant laws and best practices have been incorporated.”

But McClaver says she’ll continue to push until a fence is built.

“I’m a neighbor. I’m a human being. I live here. I care about other people,” she said.