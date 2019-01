SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two victims were shot in the 6300 block of Elder Creek and Power Inn Road Monday night, police said.

Police said the two adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting at the Jack In The Box around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the shooting has not yet been released and police are actively investigating the scene.

There are no suspect leads at the moment, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.