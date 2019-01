Discount Store In Carmichael Slashes Deals Daily, Draws Bargain HuntersGiven the overwhelming response in just the first week of opening, it's likely Falling Prices will expand into other areas and cities soon.

Saturday's Show Info (1/19/19)

Group Calls Photo Of Murdered Officer Waving Thin Blue Line Flag Insensitive And RacistThe picture which has been shared across the country, shows Officer Corona waving a Thin Blue Line Flag to honor fallen law enforcement, but some groups say the flag is insensitive to people of color, even racist.

Sunday's Show Info (1/20/19)

8-Year-Old Compresses Dad's Gunshot Wound, Saving Life In Placer County Shooting SpreeA Placer County man is out of the hospital after a gunman took aim at him during a shooting spree Tuesday night.

California's First Family Will Move Out Of Governor's Mansion To More 'Kid-Friendly' HomeThe family of six will move in a few months with their two dogs and a bunny rabbit.

Luke Wilson Joins DC Universe’s ‘Stargirl’ SeriesThe DC Universe continues to stack the cast of its “Stargirl” TV series. Deadline reported Tuesday that Luke Wilson has joined the series.

River City RickshawHe got the idea from being in the Gaslamp district of San Diego. Seeing all the pedicabs, the owner of River City Rickshaw decided once Sacramento had a thriving downtown, he would do the same thing.

Why Vaping Is So Dangerous For TeensMost of what we know about nicotine addiction in teens, we know from cigarettes. But experts say the technology and chemistry of vaping might pose an entirely different threat.

Sunday's Show Info (1/13/19)