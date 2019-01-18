Bacon And Butter To Open Second Location In East SacramentoThe popular breakfast spot Bacon and Butter is getting ready to open its second location.

30 Years Later: Survivors Of Cleveland Elementary Shooting Come Together To Remember 5 Students KilledThursday marked 30 years since the Cleveland Elementary School shooting in Stockton that killed five students and wounded 32 others.

Friday's Show Info (11/18/19)

Thursday's Show Info (11/17/19)

CBS13 Names Marshall Harris Sports DirectorKOVR and KMAX television today named Marshall Harris as Sports Director.

Group Calls Photo Of Murdered Officer Waving Thin Blue Line Flag Insensitive And RacistThe picture which has been shared across the country, shows Officer Corona waving a Thin Blue Line Flag to honor fallen law enforcement, but some groups say the flag is insensitive to people of color, even racist.

Are The Trees In Your Yard Healthy?Arborist tells homeowners how to tell if their trees are likely to fall in high winds.

Romeo, The World's Loneliest Frog, May Have Finally Found A Juliet That Can Save His SpeciesThe world's loneliest frog is finally close to relationship status. Rare frog may have a match to save its species

Why Vaping Is So Dangerous For TeensMost of what we know about nicotine addiction in teens, we know from cigarettes. But experts say the technology and chemistry of vaping might pose an entirely different threat.

Expect Road Closures, Traffic For Women's March And Martin Luther King Jr. Events This WeekendThe events, happening on Saturday and Monday, are expected to bring over 60,000 people to Sacramento and will shutdown certain roads.